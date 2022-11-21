In Photos: Meet FOX World Cup Reporter Jenny Taft

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, RUSSIA - JUNE 21: Jenny Taft of Fox Sports is seen pitchside before the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group D match between Argentina and Croatia at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on June 21, 2018 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

For over a decade, Jenny Taft has been a rising star at FOX Sports.

Taft, who is an integral part of the network's college football coverage, is also heavily involved in FOX's soccer coverage. Over the years, she has covered the FIFA men's and women's World Cup multiple times.

Taft is over in Qatar for the next couple of weeks as a reporter for World Cup 2022. "The All-American Girl," as her colleague Gus Johnson calls her, will be bringing viewers the major stories from the tournament.

In addition to her work on television, Taft is very active on social media, including Instagram. She has amassed over 198,000 followers on the platform and frequently shares moments from her personal and professional lives.

Taft and her husband, former NHL player Matt Gilroy, welcomed a daughter, Georgie James "Gigi" Gilroy back in March.

Taft then returned to work in June, covering the announcement of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Here are a few more recent photos of Taft, who began her time at FOX Sports in 2011.

We'll miss Taft on college football this weekend, but you can catch her reporting from Qatar on FOX and FS1 the next few weeks.