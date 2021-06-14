Inter Milan Doctor Shoots Down Christian Eriksen Rumors

The soccer world is still reeling from the frightening scene in the Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland on Saturday when Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch. According to Denmark’s team doctor, the 29-year-old suffered cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

Due to the incredible response by medical personnel at the stadium, Eriksen is now in stable condition and recovering in a hospital. But questions still remain about what happened during Saturday’s match.

Over the weekend, individuals associated with Inter Milan, where Eriksen played professionally in 2020, were forced to answer questions about the midfielder’s health. Director Giuseppe Marotta dismissed one particularly harmful rumor that Eriksen may have gone into cardiac arrest because he had COVID-19 or had received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Inter Milan leader shut down that false narrative quickly.

“He didn’t have COVID and wasn’t vaccinated either,” Marotta told Rai Sport.

Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID and was not vaccinated https://t.co/MbVi7FgHFK #COVID #vaccine — John Nosta (@JohnNosta) June 13, 2021

Inter Milan team doctor Piero Volpi also fielded questions about Eriksen’s health during his time with the club this year. He revealed that nothing in the 29-year-old’s history indicated that there would be an event like the one that occured on Saturday.

“In the next few days, he will undergo thorough examinations. The most important thing is that he is well,” Volpi told Gazzetta dello Sport. “But there has never been an episode that even remotely hinted at a problem, neither when he was at Tottenham nor at Inter. In Italy the checks are very rigorous.”

Thankfully, Eriksen was cared for by medical staff on site and is now recovering. He also spoke with his teammates, according to a statement from the Danish Football Association.

“This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination,” the Danish Football Association said on Sunday, per CNN.

