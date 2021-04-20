James Corden’s Rant About The ‘Super League’ Went Viral

The announcement of European Super League sent soccer fans into a frenzy over the weekend, as many called the multi-billion dollar project a clear money grab. Add James Corden to that list.

The host of the “Late Late Show” gave a heartfelt speech in a segment of his show on Monday night, expressing his frustration with the creation of the Super League. Corden himself is a noted West Ham fan, meaning that his favorite club could be drastically effected by the new movement.

The “Super League” is expected to operate similarly to the other elite European leagues, such as England’s Premier League and Spain’s La Liga. However, according to ESPN, 15 of the 20 total teams would be permanent members, making it extremely difficult for other teams to break into the elite group. 12 clubs have already agreed to be the founding members of the league and the project is expected to be backed by JPMorgan.

However, the consolidation of power into the Super League could have catastrophic effects on smaller clubs around Europe.

“The truth is, this whole thing, making this move, these teams, these owners are killing, they will kill hundreds of other football teams that compete with them and have competed with them many times over the years, disregarding the fan bases of those teams and disregarding the fan bases of their own teams who are devastated too,” Corden said.

“I’m heartbroken by it, genuinely heartbroken by it. I’m heartbroken because the owners of these teams have displayed the worst kind of greed I’ve ever seen in sport.”

Here’s the full clip of Corden’s speech on Monday night’s edition of the “Late Late Show”:

James Corden went on an impassioned six minute rant about the Super League 😤 (via @latelateshow)pic.twitter.com/bqU8PZsG3y — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 20, 2021

Corden isn’t the only high profile name to decry the European Super League over the past few days. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and a handful of players and managers have spoken out against the project since it was first reported on Sunday.

However, the host of the “Late Late Show” recognizes that it’ll be difficult to stop the creation of the Super League, given the amount of money involved. But, Corden reminded angry football fans to always remember who set the plan in motion.

“Don’t ever forget that it was them, those owners,” Corden concluded. “They took something so pure and so beautiful and they beat the love and the joy out of it and they did it for money. They just did it for money. And it’s disgusting.”

[Hollywood Reporter]