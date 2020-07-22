Jurgen Klopp’s Reaction To Christian Pulisic’s Goal Is Going Viral

Earlier this afternoon, two powerhouse clubs in the English Premier League squared off as Liverpool and Chelsea battled on the pitch.

In somewhat surprising fashion, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard decided to start American star Christian Pulisic on the bench. However, facing a deficit after the first half, the rising star made his appearance in the game.

He made his presence felt very quickly with a beautiful assist to cut Liverpool’s lead to 4-2. Just a few minutes later, he added a quality goal from inside the 18 to cut that lead to just one goal with under 20 minutes left.

The goal had the announcers – and fake crowd – going wild. Even opposing manager Jurgen Klopp was impressed with the young American’s deft touch on Chelsea’s third goal of the match.

Here was Klopp’s reaction.

Jurgen Klopp, your thoughts on Christian Pulisic? pic.twitter.com/3dSPcc1v3A — Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) July 22, 2020

The goal was Pulisic’s ninth of the EPL season and 10th across all competitions this year.

Despite not starting the game, he made the most of his opportunity. Perhaps Frank Lampard will make the wise decision and start the young American star when Chelsea take the field for its next match.

Pulisic’s hard work was in vain, though, after a counter-attack from Liverpool extended its lead to 5-3 with time winding down.

Luckily for them, there’s one more game for Chelsea and Pulisic to showcase their skill. They face off against the Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.