Katie Meyer’s Sister Posts Statement Following Goalie’s Death

Earlier this week, Stanford announced that goalkeeper Katie Meyer passed away. She was just 22 years old.

“Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said ‘changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome’ to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women’s soccer program and to women’s sports in general,” the school said in a statement.

Over the past 24 hours, the sports world has paid tribute to Meyer on social media. USWNT star Alex Morgan tweeted, “Thinking about all her family, friends, and teammates, right now and hoping they are getting all the love they need and deserve.”

The latest person to comment on this heartbreaking news is Meyer’s sister, Samantha. She posted a tribute for her sister on her Instagram story.

“There are no words. Thank you for all the kindness extended to my family,” Samantha wrote. “I’m not ready to post anything big yet. We are broken hearted and love Kat so much

Katie Meyer's sister remembers late Stanford goalie: 'No words' https://t.co/2KvFLlHJpM pic.twitter.com/oE3yKJglvC — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 3, 2022

Stanford has made it known that it has resources available for those affected by the loss of Katie Meyer.

Our thoughts are with Meyer’s family, friends, coaches and teammates during this time.