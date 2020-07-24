Video: PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Suffers Horrifying Tackle, Leaves Game In Tears

PSG and France superstar Kylian Mbappe just suffered one of the scariest injuries you’ll see on a soccer pitch.

In the 26th minute of the Coupe de France Final against Saint-Étienne, Mbappe received a pass and tried taking it up the right side. But he was viciously tackled by Saint-Étienne defender Loic Perrin, who scissor-tackled him around the ankle.

Mbappe immediately went down clutching his leg and the referee ran in to give Perrin a yellow card. A heated exchange between the two sides erupted and almost caused the two sides to throw down.

When the referee separated the players, Perrin’s card was changed to a red and he was sent off. Several other yellow cards were issued to players on both teams.

Video replay of the tackle shows Kylian Mbappe’s ankle being wrenched completely to the side. It’s a tough one to watch.

Tensions rise as a scary challenge causes Kylian Mbappé to be subbed out of the Coupe de France Final. PSG play August 12th in the #UCL quarterfinals vs Atalanta. pic.twitter.com/lJ0GZoCNei — SOCCER.COM (@soccerdotcom) July 24, 2020

The injury ultimately forced Mbappe out of the game too. Video shows the 21-year-old superstar leaving the game limping shortly after being taken down.

Kylian Mbappé hobbles off after a nasty challenge… PSG have a very big month coming up. Not good. pic.twitter.com/nHKJXxp1Xw — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 24, 2020

Kylian Mbappe returned to the sidelines in the second half, sporting a brace and crutches. PSG held on to beat 10-man Saint-Étienne, winning the Coupe de France, 1-0.

Things are not looking good for Mbappe and PSG. 😲 😓 pic.twitter.com/qsXllfIdlU — theScore (@theScore) July 24, 2020

If Mbappe’s injury is as serious as the brace and crutches would indicate, then PSG are in trouble. The timing of the injury couldn’t have worse as they have just two weeks before they play Italy’s Atalanta in the Champions League quarterfinals.

But for now, the priority for the team has to be on Mbappe’s health and well-being.

Get well soon, Kylian!

[Soccer.com]