LA Galaxy Release Player After Wife’s Controversial Social Media Post

On Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles Galaxy released a player following his wife’s controversial social media post.

The Galaxy “mutually agreed to part ways” with Aleksander Katai, according to a release from the team. The “mutual” decision came just days after posts on his wife’s Instagram account suggested those protesting and looting in the wake of George Floyd’s death should be killed.

According the the Los Angeles Times, Tea Katai’s first post showed a screenshot from a video showing two New York City police officers driving their vehicles through a crowd of demonstrators. The photo was accompanied by a caption, in Serbian, that translated to “kill the s—-!”

Here’s more from the LA Times: “The second shows an apparent looter with boxes of Nike shoes below English-language text reading ‘Black Nikes Matter.’ The Associated Press reported Tea Katai also wrote another post in Serbian that described the protesters as ‘disgusting cattle.’

The Galaxy issued a statement on Wednesday, condemning the posts.

“The LA Galaxy stands firmly against racism of any kind, including that which suggests violence or seeks to demean the efforts of those in pursuit of racial equality.”

Aleksander Katai released a lengthy apology on his own Instagram account earlier this week. “These views are not ones that I share and are not tolerated in my family,” he said.

In the end, the Galaxy chose to part ways.