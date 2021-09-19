Legendary England Soccer Player Has Died At 81

The soccer world is in mourning today as Jimmy Greaves, one of the all-time great scorers in England’s history, has passed away. He was 81 years old.

From 1957 to 1978, Greaves was one of the most prolific strikers in the entire world. He scored 22 goals in 35 games in his debut season for Chelsea in 1957, and would score 124 goals in 157 games for them in four seasons.

Greaves spent a partial season at AC Milan, scoring nine goals in 12 games before returning to England and joining Tottenham Hotspur. His career quickly reached new heights with the Spurs, claiming two FA Cup titles and winning the 1963 European Cup Winners’ Cup with two goals in the final against Atletico Madrid.

In nine seasons for Spurs, Greaves appeared in 381 games and scored 266 goals across all competitions. He remains the club’s all-time leading scorer.

Greaves spent a few more years with West Ham United and later Barnet before retiring.

Former England striker and Tottenham's record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves has died at the age of 81. He will be remembered as one of the game's most popular and enduring figures ❤️ Read ⤵️ — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 19, 2021

At the international level, Jimmy Greaves was a star for the England national team. Greaves was capped 57 times and scored 44 goals for the Three Lions.

He was also a member of the 1962 and 1966 World Cup squads, but was injured for their 1966 Final. England would win the game and claim their first-ever World Cup title – but Greaves was not given a medal at the time. FIFA wouldn’t award him his World Cup medal until 2009.

Late in his career, Greaves engaged in a long battle with alcoholism. But he got sober in 1978 and never touched the stuff again.

Greaves went on to become a broadcaster in England, and became one of English sports’ most colorful personalities in the decades afterwards.

Our hearts go out to Mr. Greaves’ family and loved ones.