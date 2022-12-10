Lionel Messi Explains Viral Video Of Him Yelling At Referee

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 9: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates during the World Cup match between Holland v Argentina at the Lusail Stadium on December 9, 2022 in Doha Qatar (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images) Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Following Argentina's thrilling win over the Netherlands on Friday, Lionel Messi had an interesting post-match interview.

Messi was visibly frustrated with someone who walked past him. He even told that person to "carry on."

Well, it turns out Messi was speaking to Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz.

"I don't want to talk about the referee because you can't be honest," Messi said, via ESPN. "If you talk they sanction you; FIFA must think about it, they can't put a referee who isn't up to the task for these instances."

Messi wasn't the only player on Argentina's squad who was upset with the officiating on Friday night.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez referred to the referee as "useless." And no, we're not kidding.

"He gave free kicks outside the box for them two, three times," Martinez said. "He just wanted them to score, that's basically it, so hopefully we don't have that ref anymore. He's useless."

Next up for Argentina is a showdown with Croatia in the semifinals. That match will take place on Tuesday.