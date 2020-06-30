Video: Lionel Messi Scored A Historic Goal This Afternoon

Lionel Messi is arguably the best soccer player in the world, and one of the greatest of all time. He added to his legacy today, joining an impressive club.

The Barcelona star converted a penalty kick during today’s match against Atletico Madrid. The goal is the 630th he’s scored in 16 years for the La Liga power. When combined with his 70 career international goals for Argentina, and Messi is in very rare company.

Messi joins a legendary list. Josef Bican, Romario, Pele, Ferenc Puskas, Gerd Muller, and Cristiano Ronaldo are the first six players to reach this accomplishment.

Impressively, Messi beat Ronaldo’s pace by over 100 appearances. It took Ronald 962 matches for Portugal, Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and now, Juventus. Messi hit the 700 mark in just 861 appearances with today’s goal.

Lionel Messi continues to add to his legacy. He becomes just the 7th player in history to record 700 career goals between club and country play. (via @beINSPORTSUSA)pic.twitter.com/CPStt0XkXa — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 30, 2020

As the debate between the two superstars continues, this is definitely a feather in the cap of the 33-year old Argentinian. Lionel Messi has more goals per appearance (0.81 to 0.72), and has 294 career assists, to 214 for Ronaldo.

Today’s goal put Barcelona up 2-1 on Atletico Madrid. Diego Costa opened scoring for the club with a goal in the 11th minute, while Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez scored tying goals in the 19th and 62nd minutes. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

With today’s result, Barcelona has 69 points on the season, two behind Real Madrid for the top place in La Liga, 32 matches into the year. Atletico Madrid is in third, with 58 points.

[CBS Sports]