Lionel Messi Makes Decision On Barcelona Future

The long and somewhat bizarre saga involving soccer superstar Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona has reached an outcome.

On Friday, Messi told Goal that he will be staying at Barcelona for the foreseeable future. But he’s not staying there out of any new understanding with the club. Rather, he’s staying so as to avoid a legal dispute with the club he’s loved since he was a child.

“I wasn’t happy and I wanted to leave,” Messi said, per Fabrizio Romano. “I have not been allowed this in any way and I will stay at the club so as not to get into a legal dispute. The management of the club led by (Barcelona president Josep) Bartomeu is a disaster.”

Messi formally submitted a request for a transfer following Barcelona’s stunning 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. Manager Quique Setién was fired only hours after the worst loss the club had suffered in decades.

Messi ripped Barcelona for the club’s lack of a clear direction. He accused them of only plugging holes in the roster instead of make necessary, wholesale changes.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner said that the main obstacle to leaving Barcelona is his release clause. He says that Bartomeu told him the only way he can the club is if someone pays the €700 million ($827.7 million) release clause in his contract – which he knows is impossible.

Lionel Messi is still one of the best players in the world, and he makes Barcelona a perennial contender for every competition on their schedule.

Maybe winning another Champions League title will help mend the rift between Messi and the club.

But for now, it doesn’t look like he’s booking a trip to Manchester anytime soon.