Lionel Messi Reacts To The Death Of Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi has shared his reaction to the death of legendary Argentina soccer star Diego Maradona, who passed away at 60 on Wednesday.

Maradona, one of the greatest soccer players in world history, died at 60 on Wednesday, a couple of weeks after he underwent emergency brain surgery.

The Associated Press had some details on Maradona’s death:

Maradona’s spokesman, Sebastián Sanchi, said he died Wednesday of a heart attack, two weeks after being released from a hospital in Buenos Aires following brain surgery. The office of Argentina’s president said it will decree three days of national mourning, and the Argentine soccer association expressed its sorrow on Twitter.

Messi, Argentina’s biggest soccer star since Maradona, shared his reaction to the news on Instagram.

“It is a very sad day for all Argentines and for football,” the F.C. Barcelona star wrote on Instagram. “He is leaving us but he is not going, because Diego is eternal.

“I will hold close all the beautiful moments I have lived with him and I want to take this time to send my most sincere condolences to all his family and friends. RIP.”

Messi played under Maradona on the Argentine national team from 2008-10.

Our thoughts are with Maradona’s friends and family.