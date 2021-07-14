Lionel Messi Reportedly Signs New Deal With Barcelona

After over a year of uncertainty surrounding his future at Barcelona, culminating with the end of his contract at Camp Nou, Lionel Messi is returning to his longtime club.

According to ESPN’s Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens, Messi has agreed to a new, five-year deal with FC Barcelona. Per the report, Messi has accepted “a significant wage reduction” in order to return to the club.

Barcelona’s crash out of the Champions League in 2020 following an 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich preceded months of upheaval at Camp Nou. The club elected a new president and hired a new head coach in an effort to keep Messi happy and willing to stay.

Hope for Barcelona seemed lost when Messi allowed his contract to expire. But amid a lack of rumors of other big clubs being interested, Barcelona remained the favorites to re-sign him.

The end result is this: A deal that will allow Messi to finish his professional career with the club he’s been a part of since he was 13.

The 2020-21 season was hardly the most prolific Messi has had at the club level. In 47 games for Barcelona he scored 38 goals, but couldn’t win the La Liga or Champions League titles.

However, Messi finally delivered one of his biggest performances to the Argentina national team. This past weekend he led them to their first Copa America title in over 20 years, beating arch-rival Brazil 1-0.

Now he’s back at Barcelona – seemingly for good – and has a ton of momentum heading into next season.

Will Lionel Messi lead Barcelona to a La Liga and/or Champions League title this year?