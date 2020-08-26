Earlier Tuesday Lionel Messi shocked the soccer world when he told Barcelona he no longer wants to play for the club.

Multiple reports have confirmed the 33-year-old Messi’s desire to depart Barcelona, where he is under contract until 2021. Arguably the world’s best player has been with the organization for nearly two decades.

However, Barca’s recent struggles have its best player wanting out. Over the past few hours, one team has emerged as a legitimate threat to land Messi – Manchester City.

Early reports suggested Manchester City was the frontrunner to land him. On Tuesday night, a report from ESPN revealed Messi spoke with Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola.

“Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi spoke on the phone last week to discuss the possibility of the Barcelona forward making a move to Manchester City this summer,” the report read.

Not long after, Bleacher Report said Messi chose Manchester City as the new club he wants to play for.

Lionel Messi has chosen Manchester City as the club he wants to play for, per @marcelobechler pic.twitter.com/0zUOLeKmbA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 26, 2020

While Messi says he wants out and seemingly has a new team in mind, it won’t be that easy. According to the report from ESPN, City is attempting to sign Messi without breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

Messi and Guardiola reportedly spoke following Barcelona’s 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

When Messi says he wants to leave the club he’s been with for 20 years, it’s worldwide news.