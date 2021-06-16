Longtime Real Madrid Star Officially Leaving The Club

For over 15 years, center back Sergio Ramos has been a fixture of Real Madrid’s defense. But with his contract due to expire, Ramos is now all set to leave the team.

Reports emerged early on Wednesday that Ramos will not re-up with Los Blancos. The team soon confirmed the report, announcing that a tribute to their longtime defender will be held on Thursday.

“Real Madrid C. F. announces that tomorrow, Thursday 17 June, at 12:30 p.m., an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos will be held, which will be attended by our president Florentino Pérez,” the team said in a statement. “Sergio Ramos will then appear before the media in a virtual press conference.”

It’s unknown where Ramos will play next season. But he’s believed to have offers on the table from all over the world, including Champions League contenders such as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Sergio Ramos signed with Real Madrid in 2005 at the age of 19 after an impressive season for Sevilla’s first team. Over the next 16 seasons, Ramos would play in 671 total games, scoring 101 goals.

Among the many trophies Ramos has won with Los Blancos are four Champions League titles, five La Liga titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, two Copa del Ray titles, and three UEFA Super Cups.

At the international level, Ramos has been a centerpiece for Spain for years. He won a World Cup with them in 2006 and two European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

Sergio Ramos is an undisputed legend in The Beautiful Game. And he’s clearly not done yet.