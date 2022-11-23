Look: 1 Country Is Cleaning Up The Stadium After World Cup

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 23: Japanese fans clear rubbish from the stands during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Germany and Japan at Khalifa International Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Japan stunned Germany in its opening match of the 2022 World Cup, scoring two goals in the final 20 minutes of regulation to secure three points.

Following the thrilling win, Japan supporters celebrated by cleaning up the stands at Khalifa International Stadium.

Several fans were seen collecting any litter they could find and dumping it into blue trash bags.

The official Twitter account for FOX's soccer coverage shared a video of Japan fans cleaning the stadium.

This video generated a handful of different reactions on social media.

"The fact people look at this as a 'tradition' and not just common courtesy shows how pathetic we are as a society," one person said.

Another person commented, "Japanese fans are the gold standard, admirable!"

Maybe, just maybe, this will inspire sports fans around the world to clean up after games are over.

Japan will be back in action this Sunday against Costa Rica.