Look: Alex Morgan Date Night Photo Is Going Viral
Alex Morgan has been awfully busy on the pitch, but she carved out time in her schedule to enjoy a date with her husband.
On Wednesday afternoon, Morgan shared a photo of her with Servando Carrasco. They were both dressed to impress.
Morgan's post included this caption: "We were due for a night out."
Unsurprisingly, Morgan received a lot of heartwarming replies from her followers.
Fellow soccer player Abby Dahlkemper commented "Slayyyyy sis" on Morgan's post.
Here's the photo that Morgan shared:
This past weekend, Morgan made her 200th appearance for the United States women’s national team, becoming the 13th player in USWNT history to accomplish that feat.
Morgan started in Sunday's game and recorded an assist. The United States defeated Germany by a final score of 2-1.
At this point in Morgan's career, she has accomplished so much that there isn't much left to cross off the bucket list.