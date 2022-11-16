Look: Alex Morgan Date Night Photo Is Going Viral

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JULY 18: Alex Morgan of USA poses with the Best Player award after the championship match between United States and Canada as part of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship at BBVA Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images) Jam Media/Getty Images

Alex Morgan has been awfully busy on the pitch, but she carved out time in her schedule to enjoy a date with her husband.

On Wednesday afternoon, Morgan shared a photo of her with Servando Carrasco. They were both dressed to impress.

Morgan's post included this caption: "We were due for a night out."

Unsurprisingly, Morgan received a lot of heartwarming replies from her followers.

Fellow soccer player Abby Dahlkemper commented "Slayyyyy sis" on Morgan's post.

Here's the photo that Morgan shared:

This past weekend, Morgan made her 200th appearance for the United States women’s national team, becoming the 13th player in USWNT history to accomplish that feat.

Morgan started in Sunday's game and recorded an assist. The United States defeated Germany by a final score of 2-1.

At this point in Morgan's career, she has accomplished so much that there isn't much left to cross off the bucket list.