Look: Alex Morgan Family Christmas Photo Going Viral

SANDY, UT - JUNE 28: Alex Morgan #13 of United States and her daugther Charlie Elena arrive to the friendly game between Colombia and United States at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 28, 2022 in Sandy, Utah. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images) Omar Vega/Getty Images

The offseason has afforded US women's soccer star Alex Morgan the opportunity to spend some quality time with her family.

Morgan is a Californian by birth, and she currently plays for the San Diego Wave of the NWSL. On Tuesday, the USWNT standout shared her 2022 Christmas card.

"Christmas in [San Diego]," she captioned the post, which featured her daughter Charlie holding hands with Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco in front of a stunning Christmas light display.

What a Kodak moment.

Hopefully, Morgan and her husband can enjoy this time with their daughter around the holidays, because 2023 will be here soon, and that's a big year for the USWNT.

Morgan and her teammates will look to make it three world championships in a row at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which gets underway on July 20, 2023.