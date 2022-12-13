Look: Alex Morgan Family Christmas Photo Going Viral
The offseason has afforded US women's soccer star Alex Morgan the opportunity to spend some quality time with her family.
Morgan is a Californian by birth, and she currently plays for the San Diego Wave of the NWSL. On Tuesday, the USWNT standout shared her 2022 Christmas card.
"Christmas in [San Diego]," she captioned the post, which featured her daughter Charlie holding hands with Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco in front of a stunning Christmas light display.
What a Kodak moment.
Hopefully, Morgan and her husband can enjoy this time with their daughter around the holidays, because 2023 will be here soon, and that's a big year for the USWNT.
Morgan and her teammates will look to make it three world championships in a row at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which gets underway on July 20, 2023.