Look: Alex Morgan Is Off To A Hot Start In World Cup Qualifying

FRISCO, TX - OCTOBER 17: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States celebrates her goal against Canada in the CONCACAF Women's Championship final match at Toyota Stadium on October 17, 2018 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It looks like Alex Morgan's form from the NWSL season is carrying over to CONCACAF play.

Morgan, who has scored a career-high 11 goals in 10 matches with San Diego Wave FC, has already found the back of the net twice in tonight's USWNT World Cup Qualifying opener against Haiti.

Morgan's first tally came in the 16th minute off a feed from Mallory Pugh, with her second score coming seven minutes later following a cross from Kelley O'Hara.

Morgan, who is one of the more veteran members of the current USWNT roster, seemed excited for tonight's game this afternoon, and she is playing like it.

The United States is off to a strong start to its CONCACAF schedule, and will hopefully continue to tack on to its lead tonight.

The Americans will return to the pitch against Jamaica on Thursday.