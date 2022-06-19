Look: Alex Morgan Made History On Sunday Afternoon

FRISCO, TX - OCTOBER 17: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States celebrates her goal against Canada in the CONCACAF Women's Championship final match at Toyota Stadium on October 17, 2018 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It seems Alex Morgan enjoys playing for San Diego Wave FC. The California native just set a personal milestone in her first season with the club.

Morgan scored her 10th and 11th goals of the NWSL season on Sunday afternoon, finding the back of the net twice against Gotham FC. It marks the first time Morgan has scored double-digit goals as a pro.

Her previous high was nine with the Orlando Pride in 2017. That total came in 13 matches, while Morgan has now scored 11 goals in 10 matches this year.

It's not just Morgan who is having a great season either. San Diego Wave FC is atop the NWSL table in its first year of existence.

San Diego entered today with 18 total points and an overall record of five wins, three draws and two losses. They are halfway to adding some points to that ledger as well.

Thanks to Morgan's two tallies, San Diego Wave FC leads Gotham FC 2-0 at halftime.