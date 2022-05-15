Look: Alex Morgan Not Happy With TV Network Decision

EAST HARTFORD, CT - JULY 1: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States during a game between Mexico and USWNT at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on July 1, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

United States women's national team star Alex Morgan was not happy with a TV network decision earlier this week.

Morgan and the rest of the soccer world was trying to watch the NWSL game between Portland Thorns and OL Reign on Friday night.

The game was set to air on CBS Sports, but the broadcast was delayed due to a bull riding event.

Morgan was among several in the soccer world who called out the decision.

"Wait I'm trying to watch an @NWSL rivalry but instead Bull-riding is running late on CBS sports I just want to watch some soccer is that so hard to ask!!!," she tweeted.

Fellow women's soccer star Crystal Dunn was upset, as well.

Delayed broadcasts happen across sports and TV networks, but when you're trying to grow the game like the NWSL is, it's especially frustrating.