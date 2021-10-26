Look: Alex Morgan Reacts To First NWSL-Specific Stadium

One of the National Women’s Soccer League teams is finally getting its own soccer stadium, and Alex Morgan is in love with it.

Kansas City NWSL announced on Tuesday it will build a brand new stadium which will be the first-ever NWSL-specific stadium. The project will cost an estimated $70 million and is expected to be open for business by 2024.

The team released renderings of the project via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. Take a look below.

The first NWSL-specific stadium is headed to KC ✨🏟 (via @KCWoSo) pic.twitter.com/DUFcHCaDMR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 26, 2021

Morgan, who plays for the Orlando Pride, is in love with the new stadium. She had a pretty awesome reaction.

This is a massive step forward for the National Women’s Soccer League.

Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas released a statement to address the significant news.

“As a sports fan and a father, I am so proud that Kansas City will make history in having a world-class facility dedicated to women in sport and that the project will be a centerpiece of our beautiful riverfront redevelopment,” Lucas said in a statement.

Kansas City NWSL currently plays at a baseball stadium in Kansas City, home to the Monarchs. The team will transition to playing matches at Children’s Mercy Park in 2022 and, presumably, 2023. The team’s new stadium should be ready to go by the 2024 season.

Hopefully this is the first of many stadiums that will be built specifically for the NWSL. Alex Morgan would love to see it, that’s for sure.