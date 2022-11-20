Look: Alex Morgan Reacts To Historic World Cup News

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Alex Morgan of United States getting into the field during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United State of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Getty Images)

The 2022 Men's World Cup kicked off in Qatar on Sunday afternoon.

Ecuador topped the host country in the first game of the tournament. The United States men's national team will begin play on Monday afternoon.

This year, female referees will make history at the men's World Cup, calling games for the first time.

"Salima Mukansanga, Yoshimi Yamashita and Stéphanie Frappart will serve as referees during the World Cup. Karen Díaz Medina, Kathryn Nesbitt and Neuza Back will serve as assistant referees," ESPN announced.

Legendary United States women's national team star Alex Morgan is excited about the news.

Morgan took to Instagram to react.

The United States men's national team is set to play Wales on Monday afternoon.

The game will kick off at 2 p.m. E.T. on FOX.