Look: Alex Morgan Reacts To The New US Jerseys

REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Alex Morgan of USA warms up prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Nike unveiled its newest kits for the United States men's and women's national teams.

The home uniforms are plain white jerseys with not much else going on. The away uniforms, meanwhile, are blue with a hint of tie-dye in them.

USWNT star Alex Morgan reacted to the new uniforms on her Instagram account.

Morgan wrote, "New Kits, Whose This?"

In a press release, Nike said the home jerseys "draw inspiration from the United States’ diversity and storied legacy across a variety of sports, leagues and associations."

As for the away jerseys, Nike's plan was to create a "vibrant, youthful print that brings the jersey to life."

Nike has received some criticism for the new kits, albeit that usually happens when new jerseys are released.

Soccer fans will get to see United States men's national team wear these kits when the World Cup begins later this year.