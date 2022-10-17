Look: Alex Morgan Sends Clear Message About Brittney Griner

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 26: US Olympic champion basketball player Brittney Griner, accused of drug smuggling, is seen before being questioned at the Khimki City Court in Moscow, Russia on July 26, 2022. Griner has been put under arrest until December 20 for trying to smuggle cannabis oil through Sheremetyevo Airport. (Photo by Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Brittney Griner has received significant backing from the sports world as she remains in prison in Russia.

Before yesterday's San Diego Wave FC game, women's soccer star Alex Morgan let the world know exactly where she stands in regards to supporting Griner.

Morgan arrived at the game wearing a shirt emblazoned with a picture of Griner holding a WNBA basketball.

"A statement piece," she called it on Twitter.

Morgan followed up her sartorial tribute by scoring the winning goal in the 110th minute of San Diego's 2-1 win over the Chicago Red Stars.

Dozens of figures in the sports world have vocally advocated for Griner's release from prison in Moscow, where she has been since her February drug arrest at a Russian airport.

Griner was sentenced to a 9 1/2-year sentence in the summer. The United States continues to work on bringing Griner and fellow political prisoner Paul Whelan home, but thus far has made "no significant progress" according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn.