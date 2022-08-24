Look: Alex Morgan Shares Adorable Family Beach Photo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on December 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan is still thriving on the pitch, make no mistake about it. That being said, the USWNT star is certainly enjoying her free time.

On Tuesday night, Morgan shared a picture of her family enjoying themselves on the beach. The photo included her husband, Servando Carrasco, as well as her daughter Charlie.

The caption for Morgan's photo read, "San Diego Sundays."

Morgan's post already has over 116,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Morgan will be back on the pitch this Saturday against the Portland Thorns. This past weekend, she scored a goal in the 13th minute for the San Diego Wave.

When the Wave take on Angel City FC on Sept. 17, they'll be setting a NSWL record for all-time attendance. More than 27,000 tickets have been sold so far.

"I think it's a testament to women's soccer in the U.S. and the NWSL, and the San Diego Wave and what we're building here," Morgan told ESPN.