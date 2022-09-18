Look: Alex Morgan Shares Heartwarming Family Video

SANDY, UT - JUNE 28: Alex Morgan #13 of United States and her daugther Charlie Elena arrive to the friendly game between Colombia and United States at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 28, 2022 in Sandy, Utah. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images) Omar Vega/Getty Images

Throughout her soccer career, USWNT and San Diego Wave FC star Alex Morgan has kept her family involved.

For Morgan, that means including her young daughter Charlie in on her life as a soccer star. On Saturday night, Morgan shared a video showing what that entails.

In the clip, she and Charlie are walking onto the pitch before one of her NWSL games wearing matching outfits. It's adorable.

"Doing this thing togethxr," she captioned the post.

Yes, this also doubled as an ad for Togethxr, the media and commerce company founded by Morgan, Chloe Kim, Sue Bird and Simone Mauel.

It's still awesome. Charlie has a pretty cool life if we do say so ourselves.