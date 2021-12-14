Look: Alex Morgan Writes Goodbye Following Her Trade

On Monday, debut NWSL franchise San Diego Wave FC announced it had acquired decorated forward Alex Morgan from the Orlando Pride.

Morgan, who is a Southern California native, spent the last five seasons in Orlando. She expressed her desire to make a “long-term commitment” to Wave FC as she returns home.

“I see myself being in San Diego through my playing career,” Morgan told the Associated Press. “I see my family settling down in San Diego.”

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old USWNT star penned a tribute to the city of Orlando, the Orlando Pride organization and its fans and posted it to Twitter.

“The last six years have brought me so much happiness and I am forever grateful to the Orlando Pride for their trust, belief and support throughout the years,” Morgan wrote. “Although my time with the Pride has ended, I will forever cherish my years in purple.”

Morgan scored 23 goals in 66 games for Orlando. In 190 appearances for the USWNT, she has produced 115 goals and helped the squad win two World Cups and an Olympic gold medal.

She’ll be the major draw for Wave FC, which along with Angel City FC, will be new franchises in the NWSL next season.