Look: Alex Morgan's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

EAST HARTFORD, CT - JULY 1: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States during a game between Mexico and USWNT at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on July 1, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty iconic looks over the years.

However, few photoshoots, if any, garner more attention from the general public - or the modeling world - than the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Some notable athletes and models have taken part in the "Body Paint" photoshoots over the years.

United States women's national team star Alex Morgan is among those who have participated.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared some behind-the-scenes looks at Morgan's shoots.

You can view more from Morgan's shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.