Look: Alex Morgan's Pregame Shirt Is Going Viral

SANDY, UT - JUNE 28: Alex Morgan #13 of United States and her daugther Charlie Elena arrive to the friendly game between Colombia and United States at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 28, 2022 in Sandy, Utah. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images) Omar Vega/Getty Images

Alex Morgan is once again voicing her support for Brittney Griner.

The United States women's national team legend and NSWL star posted a photo of herself in a pro-BG shirt on Sunday evening.

Morgan is one of several notable athletes voicing their support for Griner's safe return to the United States.

Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been imprisoned in Russia since early 2022.

Griner was taken into custody in a Russian airport earlier in 2022. She was reportedly arrested for alleged drug smuggling.

The WNBA star has since been convicted on drug smuggling charges and sentenced to nine years in prison.

The U.S. continues to work on bringing Griner home.