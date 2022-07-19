Look: Alex Morgan's Reaction To Monday Win Goes Viral

EAST HARTFORD, CT - JULY 1: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States during a game between Mexico and USWNT at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on July 1, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the United States women's national team defeated Canada 1-0 to win the CONCACAF W Championship. The win also means they've secured a berth in the 2024 Olympics.

Alex Morgan converted a penalty kick in the 78th minute to give the United States its first lead of the night. That goal gave Vlatko Andonovski's squad enough breathing room.

Following the win on Monday night, Morgan had an awesome tweet about her performance.

"If I text you this 🕹 it means gameover," Morgan tweeted.

Morgan certainly deserves a lot of credit for her performance.

Speaking to the media this Monday, Andonovski praised Morgan for knowing how to perform at a high level when it's crunch time.

"She's a winner," Andonovski said, via ESPN. "She knows how to win big games. She knows how to perform in big games; she's done it before. She's won World Cups, she's won an Olympics, she's won big tournaments. That doesn't come overnight."

With the World Cup just a year away, it's safe to say Morgan will have a role carved out for her on the USWNT.