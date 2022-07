MONTERREY, MEXICO - JULY 18: Alex Morgan of USA poses with the Best Player award after the championship match between United States and Canada as part of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship at BBVA Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images) Jam Media/Getty Images

Alex Morgan has been dominating on the pitch as of late, starring for both her NWSL team and the United States women's national team.

The longtime soccer star recently took a well-deserved vacation with her family.

Alex showed off her vacation outfits on Instagram in a post that has since gone viral.

Check it out:

Morgan, 33, might be in the final stages of her professional soccer career, but she's clearly still on top of her game.