Look: Banned NWSL Head Coach Rips 'Woke' League

HARRISON, NJ - JUNE 19: A general view of Nike game balls on the field prior to the first half of the NWSL soccer game between NJ/NY Gotham FC and San Diego Wave FC on June 19, 2022 at Red Bull Arena in HArrison, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Former NWSL head coach Paul Riley has fired back at the league after receiving a lifetime ban on Monday.

Riley, who coached the Portland Thorns (2014-15) and North Carolina Courage (2017-21), was fired in 2021 amid accusations of abusive behavior and sexual misconduct toward players.

The 59-year-old Liverpool native blasted the NWSL on Tuesday as "woke" and said he never intended to return to the league even before he was banned.

"We have a lot of plans ahead to fight a lot of things," Riley said in a message to WRAL News. "Absolutely never had any intention of coaching in NWSL again. The political, woke, cancel culture of the league says it all."

Riley was one of four coaches, along with Christy Holly, Rory Dames and Richie Burke, who were permanently banned by the NWSL on Monday.

The punishment was handed down by commissioner Jessica Berman in response to last month's joint investigative report from the league and its players' union.