Look: Christian Pulisic Shoots Down 1 Popular Injury Theory

USMNT star Christian Pulisic suffered a pelvic contusion during Tuesday's vital win over Iran.

On Thursday, the midfielder discussed the uncomfortable injury. Despite popular belief, the 24-year-old assured reporters that he wasn't struck in a sensitive area.

"I didn’t get, like, hit in the balls," he said, via Swift Kicks. "I’m alright, I’m alright. It was very painful. It’s just, that bone is there for a reason, to protect you. I hit it well, and it was sore."

Pulisic is considered day-to-day leading up to Saturday's Round of 16 matchup against the Netherlands. Per ESPN's Jeff Carlisle, he said he's meeting with the club's medical staff Thursday and is "doing everything in my power" to play.

The Chelsea star got hurt after scoring the decisive goal in a 1-0 win that gave the United States one of two spots beyond Group B. The team didn't look nearly as sharp without Pulisic during the second half.

The U.S. will hope for good news before facing the Netherlands at 10 a.m. ET in Saturday's elimination game.