Look: England Had 2 Special Guests At Tuesday’s Game

The UEFA European Championship features some of the sport’s biggest and brightest stars. It’s also garnered major attention from a few celebrities off the field.

England men’s soccer notched a statement 2-0 victory over Germany on Tuesday. Raheem Sterling scored a magnificent goal in the 75th minute to put England on top. Harry Kane chipped in some insurance with a goal just 11 minutes later.

England is now moving on where it will face the winner of Sweden-Ukraine. This could finally be the year England takes the jump and wins the UEFA European Championship.

Two celebrities were in attendance for England’s match versus Germany on Tuesday. One of them was none other than one of the biggest former superstars of the sport in David Beckham. The other was musician Ed Sheeran. The two sat side-by-side to watch Tuesday’s game.

📸 – David Beckham & Ed Sheeran in the stands. pic.twitter.com/cItsb3P97Y — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) June 29, 2021

David Beckham is widely recognized as one of the greatest players in England history. And Ed Sheeran is, of course, a world star in the music industry. It was pretty awesome to see the two catch Tuesday’s game while sitting next to each other.

Both Beckham and Sheeran must have brought some good luck with them. England men’s soccer was on fire Tuesday afternoon. The team looks like it has what it takes to win the championship.

England now awaits the winner of Sweden-Ukraine. Both are beatable, but England can’t look past either.