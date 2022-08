Look: England's "Brandi Chastain" Celebration Is Going Viral

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 31: Chloe Kelly of England during the EURO Women match between England v Germany at the Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London United Kingdom (Photo by Richard Sellers/Soccrates/Getty Images) Soccrates Images/Getty Images

It's been more than 20 years since Brandi Chastain ripped off her jersey and celebrated at the World Cup.

On Sunday, England's women's team had a similar moment.

Chloe Kelly scored a decisive goal in the EURO Women final against Germany on Sunday afternoon.

The moment went viral.

Here's the full goal:

Congrats to Kelly and England on the big win.