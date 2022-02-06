Look: Fan Storms Field To Attack Players At FA Cup Game

A Leicester City fan went after some Nottingham Forest players after they scored their fourth goal to clinch the game.

The two teams were playing in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday when a fan tried to break up the celebration after the goal was scored.

Djed Spence scored that fourth goal in the 61st minute before the fan stormed the field. The fan ended up being removed pretty quickly and was escorted off the field in handcuffs.

He likely won’t be going to any of Leicester City’s games for the foreseeable future.

With Leicester City eliminated, that means that it will not be defending its championship from last year.

It took down Chelsea in the final but will now be out of England’s country-wide tournament till next year.