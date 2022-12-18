Look: Fan's Racy Outfit At World Cup Final Going Viral

05 December 2022, Qatar, Al-Wakra: Soccer, World Cup, Japan - Croatia, final round, round of 16, Al-Janub Stadium, Ivana Knöll, a model from Croatia, poses in the stands before the match. Photo: Robert Michael/dpa (Photo by Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images) picture alliance/Getty Images

The fan who has been going viral at the Men's World Cup in Qatar is going viral again on Sunday.

Ivana Knoll, a fan from Croatia, is going viral in the stands of the World Cup final on Sunday morning.

The Croatian fan initially didn't have a ticket, posting to her Instagram Stories.

Unsurprisingly, someone ended up taking her to the game on Sunday morning.

Knoll, who has millions of followers across social media platforms, is taking in the game from the stadium on Sunday.

Argentina and France are playing on FOX.