Look: Fans React To Alex Morgan's Halloween Photos
Happy almost Halloween, everyone.
A week from tomorrow, we'll be celebrating Halloween. Photos of people's costumes have already begun to go viral on social media.
Legendary United States women's national team star Alex Morgan is part of that group.
Morgan, who dresses up like a legendary soccer player each week, has had some great costumes over the years.
Fans are loving it.
"LIL RED + BRITNEY = ❤️," one fan wrote.
"Baby Coach Lasso is adorable!" another fan admitted.
"Oh my god. Eleven and Dustin killed me. 😂," one fan added on social media.
"It’s missing the best one, Miley and Robin Thicke with Syd!" another fan wrote.
Happy Halloween, Alex!