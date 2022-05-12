Look: Favorite Alex Morgan Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Alex Morgan of United States getting into the field during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United State of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Getty Images)

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be released next week, though we've already gotten some previews at who will be featured in this year's edition of the iconic magazine.

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit revealed that five WNBA players will be featured in this year's issue.

The five WNBA players join a long list of athletes to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, including legendary U.S. soccer player Alex Morgan.

Morgan, who's appeared in the issue three times, took to her Instagram Story to react to the WNBA photos.

Morgan has shared some of her favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos on social media over the years.

Morgan is one of several notable athletes to be featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

More on the 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be seen here.