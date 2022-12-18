Look: Grant Wahl's Wife Shares Message During World Cup Final

AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 10: Flowers and a picture in memory of Grant Wahl, an American sports journalist who passed away whilst reporting on the Argentina and Netherlands match, are placed prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Hector Vivas - FIFA/Getty Images

While a thrilling World Cup final unfolded between France and Argentina, the day remains bittersweet for many.

American soccer reporter Grant Wahl died of an aortic aneurysm while covering the tournament in Qatar. His wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, posted a message about her late husband during the match.

"Grant Wahl would have LOVED covering the France-Argentina World Cup final today," Gounder wrote on Twitter. "His two adopted countries."

Gounder posted two photos of her dogs wearing France and Argentina jerseys.

She retweeted an interview with Julie Stewart-Binks where Wahl called Argentina his "adopted city." He said he traveled outside the United States for the first time when doing his senior thesis on politics and soccer in Argentina.

Earlier this week, Gounder told Gayle King that Wahl loved soccer as "this thing that connected people around the world." She also thanked everyone who sent condolences since his tragic death.

"To know that he was loved by so many people makes me feel a little less alone," Gounder said. "It's like a warm hug when you really need it."