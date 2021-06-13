Look: Heather O’Reilly’s Response To Alexi Lalas Goes Viral

The USWNT defeated Portugal 1-0 in a friendly this past Thursday as they continue their preparations for the upcoming Olympics. But US soccer analyst Alexi Lalas made a silly comment about the USWNT afterwards that USWNT legend Heather O’Reilly had to respond to.

In the postgame wrap-up of their Fox Sports broadcast, Lalas questioned whether the USWNT’s focus on winning every game might hurt their preparation for the 2023 World Cup. O’Reilly was not amused, and her response to Lalas was absolutely savage:

“Lex, that sounds spoken like a guy that has not won an Olympic gold medal,” O’Reilly said. That response was so powerful that even Lalas reeled back and said, “Ouch.”

Fox Sports host Rob Stone also realized how savagely his broadcast partner burned the other one. “Dagger,” Stone said.

Heather O’Reilly won three Olympic gold medals during her 15 years with the USWNT. She also won gold, medal and bronze medals in three World Cup appearances.

That’s more medals at the World Cup and Olympics for O’Reilly than the entirety of their USMNT counterparts have in their entire history.

It was a bit of an odd question from Alexi Lalas to begin with. The USWNT has not lost a game since January 2019 and are the prohibitive favorites to win the Olympics this summer.

We may have to wait until the USWNT actually shows any signs of struggling before questioning whether or not they will.