Look: Heather O’Reilly’s Response To Alexi Lalas Goes Viral

A closeup of Alexi Lalas speaking to the media.PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 11: Alexi Lalas, soccer studio analyst and U.S. Men's National Team defender during the 1994 FIFA World Cup, speaks onstage during the '2013 FIFA World Cup on ESPN' panel discussion at the ESPN portion of the 2014 Winter Television Critics Association tour at the Langham Hotel on January 11, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The USWNT defeated Portugal 1-0 in a friendly this past Thursday as they continue their preparations for the upcoming Olympics. But US soccer analyst Alexi Lalas made a silly comment about the USWNT afterwards that USWNT legend Heather O’Reilly had to respond to.

In the postgame wrap-up of their Fox Sports broadcast, Lalas questioned whether the USWNT’s focus on winning every game might hurt their preparation for the 2023 World Cup. O’Reilly was not amused, and her response to Lalas was absolutely savage:

“Lex, that sounds spoken like a guy that has not won an Olympic gold medal,” O’Reilly said. That response was so powerful that even Lalas reeled back and said, “Ouch.”

Fox Sports host Rob Stone also realized how savagely his broadcast partner burned the other one. “Dagger,” Stone said.

Heather O’Reilly won three Olympic gold medals during her 15 years with the USWNT. She also won gold, medal and bronze medals in three World Cup appearances.

That’s more medals at the World Cup and Olympics for O’Reilly than the entirety of their USMNT counterparts have in their entire history.

It was a bit of an odd question from Alexi Lalas to begin with. The USWNT has not lost a game since January 2019 and are the prohibitive favorites to win the Olympics this summer.

We may have to wait until the USWNT actually shows any signs of struggling before questioning whether or not they will.


