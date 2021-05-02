Earlier Sunday morning – at least over here in the United States – wild images of a protest at Old Trafford had the soccer world going crazy.

Just a few weeks ago, creation of a European soccer Super League was met with immediate backlash from players, fans and even the government. One of the clubs scheduled to be in the Super League was Manchester United.

Manchester United eventually pulled out of the Super League, but fans were still furious with the Glazer family – the club’s owners – for attempting to take the club out of the English Premier League.

Fans overtook the field at Old Trafford before Manchester United’s match against Liverpool on Sunday. Thousands of fans showed up and the match eventually had to be cancelled.

NFL insider Jay Glazer – no relation to the Glazers who own Manchester United and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – received some unfriendly messages from fans. Although he doesn’t own the team, fans were still calling for him to sell the team.

Just to be clear for the thousandth time as I woke up to all this stuff sent my way on social media… my family is from Brooklyn, NOT Tampa, we do NOT own Man U. We can’t sell bc WE DON’T OWN IT!! You can’t be that good a fan of them if you think an NFL Insider owns your team — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) May 2, 2021

“Just to be clear for the thousandth time as I woke up to all this stuff sent my way on social media…my family is from Brooklyn, NOT Tampa, we do NOT own Man U,” Glazer said on Twitter. “We can’t sell bc WE DON’T OWN IT!! You can’t be that good a fan of them if you think an NFL Insider owns your team.”

It’s a hilarious message from Glazer, who likely received hundreds – if not thousands – of angry messages.