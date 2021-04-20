The European Super League was over practically the moment the idea even began. NFL star J.J. Watt appears to be happy because of it.

If you’re unaware of what the Super League is, let’s get you up to speed. The idea consists of several of the top European soccer clubs parting ways with their respective leagues to join a new ‘Super League.’ Doing so would obviously pair some of the most well-known and richest clubs against each other each and every week.

The idea has been the talk of the sports world this week, for good reason too. The Super League could impact how other sports form leagues. Some have even contemplated the idea of a college football super league in which all of the old and newer blue-bloods link up in one major conference.

The idea is interesting, but it looks like it isn’t going to materialize. The Super League has already essentially been blown up. Watt poked some fun on Twitter at the events which have transpired over the past few days.

Take a look.

Let’s be honest, as much fun as super leagues would be, they’d also probably ruin tons of sports.

A sport like college football is built on tradition, as is European soccer. Taking away that tradition is demoralizing for fans. Keeping the fans happy keeps the revenue streaming.

The European Super League is out the window. Hopefully that’s the end of any similar ideas for other sports.