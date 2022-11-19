Look: Landon Donovan's World Cup Bracket Is Going Viral

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 28: Landon Donovan of USA celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA Confederations Cup Final between USA and Brazil at the Ellis Park Stadium on June 28, 2009 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

USMNT legend Landon Donovan has unveiled his predictions for the 2022 World Cup.

After taking a quick glance at Donovan's playoff bracket, it's safe to say he'll be accused of being biased toward his country.

Donovan has the United States making it to the final. To be fair, he does have the USMNT losing to Brazil.

In his bracket, Donovan has the USMNT knocking off Ecuador, France and Cameroon en route to the final.

On the other side of the region, Donovan has Brazil taking down Portugal, Spain and Argentina.

You can take a look at Donovan's World Cup bracket here:

The World Cup officially begins this Sunday. Qatar, the host country for this year's tournament, will face Ecuador at 11 a.m. ET.

The USMNT, meanwhile, will play its first match in Group B on Monday. Donovan's former squad will square off against Wales.

Do you think the USMNT will make a deep run in the 2022 World Cup?