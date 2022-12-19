Look: Lionel Messi Snubbed Notable Celebrity After Win

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentinia is presented with their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 trophy after the team's victory during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images) Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Lionel Messi is going viral on social media for appearing to snub a notable celebrity on the field after Argentina's World Cup win on Sunday.

Argentina topped France in the Men's World Cup final on Sunday afternoon. Messi led his country to a win in penalty kicks.

Following the game, the man known as "Salt Bae" was trying extremely hard to get Messi's attention, presumably for a photograph.

But Messi didn't appear to have any interest in giving Salt Bae the attention that he wanted.

"Messi deserves another World Cup for not giving a single f--- about Salt Bae," one fan wrote on social media.

Salt Bae, who first went viral for, you guessed it, dropping salt onto steak, was able to get some selfies with Argentina players following the game.

But that clip with Lionel Messi, who won the Golden Boot award, didn't appear to be very interested in him.