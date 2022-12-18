Look: Lionel Messi's Wife Going Viral Before Final Game

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 13: Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on from the stands during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium on December 13, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images) Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

The Men's World Cup Final has kicked off from Qatar.

On Sunday, the final game of the 2022 Men's World Cup, between Argentina and France, is underway.

Will this be the moment for Lionel Messi?

Ahead of kickoff at the World Cup, the legendary soccer star's wife is going viral in the stands.

"VAMOS ARGENTINA!!! VAMOS @leomessi !!!!!" Antonela Roccuzzo wrote following the win in the semifinals of the tournament earlier this week.

Messi has been dominant all tournament long. Argentina needs him to have another big game on Sunday morning.

Can he do it?

The final game of the 2022 Men's World Cup is currently airing on FOX.

Argentina or France is going to take home the title.