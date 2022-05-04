Look: Maradona's "Hand Of God" Jersey Sells For Record Price

It's been a year-and-a-half since the world lost Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona. But a piece of memorabilia from his greatest moment ever will now be immortalized for the incredible price it fetch.

According to ESPN, the jersey Maradona wore in his legendary "Hand of God" game in the 1986 FIFA World Cup sold for $9.28 million at an auction at Sotheby's in London. The sale shattered numerous records for memorabilia auction sales.

It is now the highest price paid for any piece of sports memorabilia. The previous record was $8.8 million paid for the original, hand-drawn Olympic manifesto, which sold in 2019.

The other major record the sale broke was the highest price paid for a sports jersey. That record belonged to a game-worn jersey by baseball legend Babe Ruth, which sold for $5.64 million.

The "Hand of God" occurred during Argentina's quarterfinal match against England in the 1986 World Cup. During the play in question, a cross to Diego Maradona bounced off his hand and into the England net to give Argentina a 1-0 lead.

But the referees didn't see the hand ball and there was no video review available at the time. The goal counted for Argentina and helped them to a 2-1 win over England.

More importantly, the goal became iconic in World Cup lore. It has been consistently voted the greatest goal in soccer history.

Argentina went on to win the World Cup that year, cementing Maradona's status as one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Now his legacy is further cemented thanks to the historic price paid for the jersey he wore that day.