With the “MLS is Back Tournament” roughly one week away, the league is already under fire regarding its quarantine plan. However, the issue has nothing to do with the way the MLS is handling its heath guidelines.

On Tuesday afternoon, Toronto FC defender Omar Gonzalez shared a photo of his lunch that is being offered in quarantine. Clearly there aren’t many people impressed with the lunch combination of a banana and sandwich. It also doesn’t help that players are apparently spending $65 for lackluster lunch options.

The MLS has responded to the post from Gonzalez, according to soccer insider Grant Wahl. The league claims the boxed lunch seen on Twitter is just for players during their first day in the bubble.

Wahl is reporting that MLS players will then receive lunch from restaurants moving forward, but he believes there is more to this story. He thinks there is growing tension due to the revised CBA that was agreed upon early in June.

“To me, the news here is the players will push back much more publicly vs the league after the lockout threat changed the relationship,” Wahl wrote on Twitter.

MLS now pushing back, saying the boxed lunch is just for players on their 1st day in the bubble under quarantine. After that, 4 restaurants, etc. To me, the news here is the players will push back much more publicly vs the league after the lockout threat changed the relationship. https://t.co/zvkwb47jfi — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) June 30, 2020

We’ll know which side is telling the truth on Wednesday since boxed lunches are supposed to only be a one-time thing.

The MLS isn’t off to a great start for its “bubble plan,” but here’s to hoping that it gets better before the action begins on July 8.