Look: More Alex Morgan Vacation Photos Are Going Viral

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JULY 18: Alex Morgan of USA poses with the Best Player award after the championship match between United States and Canada as part of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship at BBVA Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images) Jam Media/Getty Images

Alex Morgan has certainly been celebrating the USWNT's CONCACAF title in style recently.

Morgan, who scored the lone goal in America's 1-0 win over Canada in the CONCACAF championship game last Monday, has been on vacation with her husband Servando Carrasco and another couple, former NFL player Kyle Bosworth and his wife, Real Housewives star Kara Keough Bosworth.

The group is in Mexico, and Morgan has been sharing plenty of photos of their trip on social media. She posted several more on Tuesday.

"I'm in love and it's name is San Miguel de Allende. Swipe for smiles," Morgan captured the post, which

Morgan has turned in quite the 2022 so far on the pitch. She's already scored a career-high in goals in NWSL play and found the back of the net three times in the CONCACAF W tournament.

She deserves some time to unwind and have fun.