Look: More Alex Morgan Vacation Photos Are Going Viral
Alex Morgan has certainly been celebrating the USWNT's CONCACAF title in style recently.
Morgan, who scored the lone goal in America's 1-0 win over Canada in the CONCACAF championship game last Monday, has been on vacation with her husband Servando Carrasco and another couple, former NFL player Kyle Bosworth and his wife, Real Housewives star Kara Keough Bosworth.
The group is in Mexico, and Morgan has been sharing plenty of photos of their trip on social media. She posted several more on Tuesday.
"I'm in love and it's name is San Miguel de Allende. Swipe for smiles," Morgan captured the post, which
Morgan has turned in quite the 2022 so far on the pitch. She's already scored a career-high in goals in NWSL play and found the back of the net three times in the CONCACAF W tournament.
She deserves some time to unwind and have fun.